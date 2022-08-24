Flood continue to wreak havoc in Balochistan as death toll mounts to 230

Five more people lost their lives in the last 24 hours: PDMA

26,897 houses collapsed and partially damaged in Balochistan

FFD predicted moderate flooding in the rivers and drains of Eastern Balochistan

Quetta- Floods continue to wreak havoc in Balochistan as five more people lost their lives in the province, taking the death toll to 230.

According to the report released by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), five people lost their lives in the last 24 hours. The report said 230 people have died, including 110 men, 55 women and 65 children since 1st June 2022. While 98 people have been injured in various incidents, including 55 men, 11 women and 32 children.

According to the PDMA report, a total of 26,897 houses have collapsed and partially damaged across the province, while various highways covering 710 kilometers have also been severely affected due to the torrential rains.

The PDMA said that more than two lakh cattle were lost in the floods, while standing crops on 19,8461 acres of land, vineyards, apple orchards, tube wells boring and solar plates were damaged.

The report further stated that due to rains and landslides, the highway connecting Balochistan with Punjab has been restored from the Fort Munro point. However, several villages in Nasirabad Division, Makran Division and other areas are still under water.

According to NDMA’s advisory, the Flood Forecasting Division has predicted moderate flooding in the rivers and drains of Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours and heavy rain after 24 hours.

It added that moderate to high level flooding is expected in Nowshera and tributaries of Kabul River and Indus from 25 to 29 August.

