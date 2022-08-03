Funeral prayers of Army personnel martyred in helicopter accident offered

Funeral prayers of Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in a helicopter accident during flood relief operations in Balochistan were held in their hometowns, attended by top military officials, civilians, and relatives

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in a helicopter accident during flood relief operations in Balochistan were held in their hometowns, attended by top military officials, civilians, and relatives, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.

According to ISPR, Major Talha Shaheed’s Namaz-e-Janaza was held in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. The prayer was attended by Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, top serving and former military officials, Shaheed’s family, and individuals from all walks of life.

Major Talha was buried with full military honors, including a guard of honor provided by a Pakistan Army contingent. Lt. Gen. Mirza presented his father with the National Flag and lay a wreath on his father’s tomb.

Naik Mudassar Fayyaz’s funeral prayer was offered in Shakargarh, Narowal. The General Officer Commanding Sialkot Garrison attended the burial, and top military and civil authorities, including district police officers and the deputy commissioner.

A guard of honor was offered to the Shaheed by a contingent of the Pakistan Army, while the National Flag was delivered to his family and a wreath was set on his tomb.

Shaheed Major Saeed’s Namaz-e-Janaza was conducted at Larkana. The Commander Logistics, Pannu Aqil Garrison attended the prayer, serving senior officers, troops, family, and many people. His father was also presented with the National Flag.