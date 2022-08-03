Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Funeral prayers of Army personnel martyred in helicopter accident offered
Funeral prayers of Army personnel martyred in helicopter accident offered

Funeral prayers of Army personnel martyred in helicopter accident offered

Articles
Advertisement
Funeral prayers of Army personnel martyred in helicopter accident offered

Funeral prayers of Army personnel martyred in helicopter accident offered

Advertisement
  • Funeral prayers of Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in a helicopter accident during flood relief operations in Balochistan were held in their hometowns, attended by top military officials, civilians, and relatives
  • According to ISPR, Major Talha Shaheed’s Namaz-e-Janaza was held in Rawalpindi on Wednesday
  • Naik Mudassar Fayyaz’s funeral prayer was offered in Shakargarh, Narowal.
  • Shaheed Major Saeed’s Namaz-e-Janaza was conducted at Larkana. The Commander Logistics, Pannu Aqil Garrison attended the prayer, serving senior officers, troops, family, and many people
    • Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in a helicopter accident during flood relief operations in Balochistan were held in their hometowns, attended by top military officials, civilians, and relatives, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement.

According to ISPR, Major Talha Shaheed’s Namaz-e-Janaza was held in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. The prayer was attended by Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, top serving and former military officials, Shaheed’s family, and individuals from all walks of life.

Major Talha was buried with full military honors, including a guard of honor provided by a Pakistan Army contingent. Lt. Gen. Mirza presented his father with the National Flag and lay a wreath on his father’s tomb.

Naik Mudassar Fayyaz’s funeral prayer was offered in Shakargarh, Narowal. The General Officer Commanding Sialkot Garrison attended the burial, and top military and civil authorities, including district police officers and the deputy commissioner.

Advertisement

A guard of honor was offered to the Shaheed by a contingent of the Pakistan Army, while the National Flag was delivered to his family and a wreath was set on his tomb.

Also Read

Funeral prayers of Chief Naik Mudassar Fayyaz offered at his hometown
Funeral prayers of Chief Naik Mudassar Fayyaz offered at his hometown

SHAKARGARH: The funeral prayers of Chief Naik Mudassar Fayyaz were offered on...

Shaheed Major Saeed’s Namaz-e-Janaza was conducted at Larkana. The Commander Logistics, Pannu Aqil Garrison attended the prayer, serving senior officers, troops, family, and many people. His father was also presented with the National Flag.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story