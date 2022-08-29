Advertisement
  • Germany to provide food aid for flood victims in Balochistan
Germany to provide food aid for flood victims in Balochistan

Articles
The emergency food relief project will provide food aid for 1000 families in Lasbela.

KARACHI: Germany has announced an emergency food relief project to provide food aid for flood victims in Balochistan.

In this regard, an emergency food relief project was signed by the German Consul-General, Holger Ziegeler, and the CEO of Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) Dr Shahnawaz Khan to provide food aid for 1,000 families for two months in Lasbela District, Balochistan.

After the signing ceremony, the Consul-General remarked that the project will help flood-stricken families with their immediate nutrition needs and allow them to focus on other pressing issues.

BISP CEO Dr Shahnawaz appreciated the generous support of the people of Germany. He said the disaster is so extensive that Government of Pakistan and NGOs need the help of the international community as well to address rehabilitation through education, health and clean drinking water.

German Consul-General Holger Ziegeler and the CEO Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) Dr Shahnawaz Khan signed the project.

The funds were made available by the German Federal Foreign Office’s Humanitarian Assistance on appeal from the Consulate-General. The German Government is working closely with Pakistani authorities, international organizations and NGOs on further assistance.

Recent deadliest monsoon flash floods has struck various districts in Balochistan since 4th July 2022. The flood death toll has risen to 247 as of August 28.

The Government of Balochistan has declared an immediate emergency in 22 districts including Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah Pishin, Chaman, Zhob, Kharan, Washuk, Loralai, Duki, and rescue operation are in progress.

The project will provide food aid for 1,000 families for two months in Lasbela District, Balochistan.

The flash floods have highly affected agriculture and livestock, destroyed thousands of home, wash/sanitation/health facilities and infrastructure in affected districts of Balochistan.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) through District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) gathered some initial information that around 32,000 households are in need for immediate support.

Damage to infrastructure has further worsened the humanitarian situation as the partial or total destruction of roads and bridges impedes people’s ability to flee or travel to safer areas to access markets, health care or other essential services, and restricts the delivery of relief supplies to those in need.

 

 

