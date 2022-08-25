ISLAMABAD: International organizations and financial institutions have announced assistance of more than $500 million for flood victims on the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister chaired an important meeting with the international donors for providing relief to the flood victims. The representatives of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, international financial institutions, development partners, and donors attended the meeting.

The officials of China, the United States and the European Union, agencies of the United Nations and the World Health Organization also took part in the meeting.

PM Shehbaz briefed the international partners about the devastation caused by floods in the country, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan. He said the country faced an emergency situation because of the historic rains and floods and a large number of people including women and children lost their lives.

He briefed that houses, infrastructure, crops and orchards were destroyed, roads and bridges were washed away and land routes were cut off which made it difficult to carry out rescue and relief activities.

The relief activities were expanded with the help of the Pakistan army and helicopters, he informed. The devastation caused by floods was more grave than what happened in 2010, he said, adding the victims needed food, medicines, tents, and temporary shelters.

He said the federal government undertook relief activities in coordination with the provinces. He said the government released Rs5 billion for relief and the family of every deceased was given financial assistance of one million rupees.

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine informed the PM about the immediate assistance of $350 million. He appreciated the flood relief cash programme of the prime minister.

The World Bank would provide the financial assistance by the end of the current week. The global financial institution would also cooperate with Pakistan through a comprehensive plan for the restoration of the infrastructure after an assessment of the losses.

The World Food Programme- the agency of the United Nations – also announced $110 million for the flood victims. The Asian Development Bank pledged to give $ 20 million assistance, while the UK Aid would give 1.5 million pounds. UK Aid also announced another 38 million pounds for the mid term and long term projects for the restoration of the flood affectees.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the extent of the destruction of floods was so huge that the federal and provincial governments could not complete the rehabilitation of the flood affectees on their own.

He urged international organizations, financial institutions and countries to cooperate with the Pakistan government on an emergency basis. He added the assistance of the international financial institutions and organizations was crucial in the rehabilitation of the victims.

He said the army, government institutions, public service departments, doctors, nurses and volunteers were working with passion in a difficult situation. He lauded all those who were helping out the flood affectees, saying he was grieved at the difficult conditions faced by the people stranded in floods.

He invited international partners to visit the flood-affected areas, saying the government would make arrangements for their visit.