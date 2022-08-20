ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said his party would approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the Islamabad inspector general of police, deputy inspector general and the magistrate in the case pertaining to torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Addressing the public gathering in Islamabad in protest against arrest of Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan said if case could be filed against Shahbaz Gill, then they were going to file cases against Khawaja Asif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Rana Sanaullah and others.

He said the magistrate remanded Gill into police custody and did not grant him bail despite knowing that he was oppressed.

“We will not spare you. We will file case against you. We will take action against you as well,” he said asking if they feared arresting Fazlur Rehman.

“We are approaching the SC. I respectfully say to SC that the entire nation is looking towards you. It’s your responsibility to uphold rule of law,” he said adding that all that happened was a show orchestrated by the mighty that “he” was superior to the law.

The PTI chief said when he asked Islamabad Police what they had done. They said they did nothing by themselves as they were hit by boot from behind, he maintained.

“I want to ask my neutral, if he really is a neutral. I want to tell him that it is a matter of Pakistan and you should stand with Pakistan, justice and not with the thieves. I want to tell u that you won’t succeed in imposing these thieves on us,” he said.

He said when ARY stopped telecasting PTI’s Lahore rally, Bol News started showing it and Bol’s rating shot up.

The former prime minister said through arrest of Shahbaz Gill, Pakistani people were being terrorised to make them slaves. What Shahbaz Gill said was nothing in comparison with what Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif and Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said, he added.

“They only wanted to terrorise and make people believe that they were superior to the constitution and law,” he said.

He said ARY News was not banned for any mistake but because it supported Imran Khan and gave his party coverage.

He said it was a defining moment in Pakistan. It was such a time that if we bowed down to the idol of fear then we would have slavery for lifetime, he said.

“The nation will never forget May 25, when families, youth, old, kids and women were holding peaceful protests.

“The police and rangers, despite they were seeing clearly that unarmed people were staging protest, ruthlessly sprayed teargas shells. No matter how hard you try to terrorise people, you cannot stop the sea of people who wants freedom,” he said.