LHC adjourns case seeking dismissal of PM, cabinet

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has adjourned proceedings without hearing over a petition seeking the dismissal of the prime minister and the federal cabinet from their posts.

The petition had been filed by PTI leaders Andaleeb Abbas and Hassan Niaz seeking the prime minister’s dismissal for allegedly meeting proclaimed absconders and corruption charges.

The court did not hold a hearing on raising objections over the petition as presiding judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan was in Rawalpindi. The judge’s staff sent back the petition and adjourned proceedings.

The federal government, the principal secretary to the PM, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amongst others are respondents to the case.

The petition contended the prime minister and his cabinet met with proclaimed offenders during their London trip which is a violation of their oath and constitutional responsibility.

Advertisement

It further stated that PM Shehbaz included his son, Salman Shehbaz, and his wife in the official visit to Turkey which is a clear violation of the law and constitution. It said the prime minister is violating the Constitution by misusing his powers.

The petition sought the removal of the prime minister and his cabinet from office and requested the LHC to order the caretaker prime minister to take over. It said the court should order the Inspector General Punjab to register a case for meeting with fugitives.

On May 11, PM Shehbaz along with the 10-member delegation of PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the ongoing political, economic and constitutional crisis in the country.

Later that month, the prime minister went on a three-day official visit to Turkey where his son Suleman Shehbaz was surprisingly part of the official delegation.

Also Read Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza summoned on Sept 7 LAHORE: A special central court on Saturday heard the money laundering case...

Advertisement