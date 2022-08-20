ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force has paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas on his 51st martyrdom anniversary.

PAF Public Relations Department has released a short to pay homage to the country’s valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider.

A PAF spokesman said Rashid Minhas sacrifice on 20th August 1971 is unforgettable and always be remembered as a symbol of sacrifice.

Rashid Minhas was born on 17 February 1951. He was commissioned as a pilot in Pakistan Air Force in 1971

On 20th August, Rashid Minhas vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rehman who tried to hijack his training jet T-33 towards India.

Rashid Minhas was to takeoff on a routine training flight when his instructor pilot forced him from the rear cockpit, seized control of the aircraft and took off.

When Rashid Minhas realized that the absconding pilot was heading towards India, he tried to regain control of the plane but was unable to do so. Knowing that it meant certain death, he damaged the controls and forced the aircraft to crash thirty-two miles short of the border.

Rashid battled to take back the controls of the aircraft and finally preferred to crash the plane before it could cross the border. The brave son of soil accepted to sacrifice his life but did not allow the country’s dignity to be tarnished.

Minhas is remembered as a national hero. He was awarded the top military honour, Nishan-e-Haider, and became the youngest man and the only member of the Pakistan Air Force to win the award.





