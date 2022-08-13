Pakistan Air Force releases new song on 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a new patriotic song on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

According to PAF spokesperson, the song pays tribute to the brave soldiers of Pakistan Air Force who are always alert and ready to defend the country.

The song also highlights that Pakistan Air Force is moving towards innovation and self-reliance to further increase its operational capabilities.



The nation will celebrate Diamond Jubilee of motherland tomorrow with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a formidable Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country. Start-owned media will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes’ and pay tributes to their extraordinary contributions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will launch the re-recorded national anthem composed with modern technology on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday.

He is the second elected Prime Minister after Liaquat Ali Khan who will have this unique honour. The National Anthem has been re-recorded after 68 years, with the participation of 155 singers, 48 musicians and 6 bandmasters.

The project has been completed in collaboration with various departments including Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and ISPR. The brass bands of all three armed forces also participated in this national effort.

