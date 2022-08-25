Pakistan Army officers donate one month’s salary for flood victims

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has announced to provide assistance for flood victims, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, army officers have deposited one month’s salary in the flood relief fund while others are also giving financial donations on a voluntary basis.

Pakistan Army continues its massive rescue and relief operation in the notified affected areas. In this regard, a Relief and Rescue Organization has been established under Headquarters Army Air Defense Command to manage relief and rescue operations.

The ISPR said so far 40,000 people have been shifted to safe places and more than 137 relief camps have been established by the army. Additionally, 23,000 people have been provided with medicines and medical assistance in around 200 temporary medical centers. The army has distributed more than 3700 tents and other necessary items among the victims.

On the special directives of the Chief of Army Staff, the army has distributed more than three days of ration, about 1500 tons, among the common people in the flood-affected areas.

In this spirit, all the General Officers of the Army have donated their one month’s salary to help the victims. Apart from this, other officers are also giving financial donations on a voluntary basis.

Despite all this aid, the damage caused by the floods is so great that more relief items and medicines are urgently needed to attend to the victims as soon as possible, said the military.

In such a situation, it is the national duty of all of us to actively contribute to help our affected brothers and sisters and children in this moment of need.

