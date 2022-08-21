PEMRA bans broadcasting live speeches of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban on broadcasting live speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels.

The ban has been imposed under PEMRA Ordinance 2002 section 27. The media regulatory has issued a notification in this regard warning all TV channel that a ban has been imposed with immediate effect.

In a statement, PEMRA said, “It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility”.

PEMRA said the “hateful, slanderous, and unwarranted statement against state institutions and officers” is a sheer violence of Article 19 of the Constitution and laws.

“The competent authority i.e. Chairman PEMRA in view of the above-mentioned background and reasons, in the exercise of delegated powers of the Authority vested in Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits the broadcast of live speech of Mr Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect,” it added.

In a statement, the PEMRA spokesman said that Imran Khan is levelling unfounded allegations against institutions in his speeches which can disrupt law and order. It said in his address to a protest rally at F9 Park in Islamabad, Imran Khan attempted to incite the people against institutions.

While addressing a protest rally in Islamabad on Saturday, Imran Khan warned the IG and DIG of Islamabad police and threatened to register a case against them for torturing Shahbaz Gill in police custody during physical remand.

He also called out Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry for approving police request of physical remand despite knowing that Gill was subjected to torture.

