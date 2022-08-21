PM expresses grief over demise of singer Nayyara Noor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his deep grief over death of renowned playback singer Nayyara Noor.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that her death was an irreparable loss to the world of music. He said the singer was known for her melodious voice and feelings, and whatever she sang, whether it were ghazals or songs, became remarkable.

The prime minister said with her death a vacuum was created which would not be filled. He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the great singer.

In a tweet, she said Nayyara Noor’s melodious voice, unique style of singing and choice of lyrics is unforgettable. She said with Nayyara Noor’s death an era of music has ended.

The minister said Nayyara Noor was the star of Pakistan entertainment industry’s horizon. She said Nayyara Noor’s melodious song “Wattan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna” is still remembered.

Nayyara Noor died in Karachi after illness. She was 72. Her long career spanned over several decades during which she sang popular national and movie songs.

She was born in Assam India in 1950 and migrated to Paksitan in 1957.She was awarded with multiple national honours including the title of ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’

She was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 2006. Nayyara Noor was also honoured with the Nigar Award in 1973. Her funeral prayer will be offered in Karachi on Sunday afternoon.

