Court grants Shahbaz Gill’s two day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s close aide Shahbaz Gill appeared in court on Wednesday, a day after he was arrested for sedition and inciting against state institutions.

Strict security measures were taken before Shahbaz Gill’s appearance in a district and sessions court as a large number of PTI supporters were expected to be present. Police also stopped journalists from entering the court’s premises.

Police presented Shahbaz Gill before Judicial Magistrate Umar Bashir. Kohsar Police submitted an application and sought the physical remand of Gill which was opposed by his lawyer. Gill’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry urged the court to conduct a medical test, saying there were blood stains on his clothes. He said Gill was under threat if he was sent on physical remand. He said there was no evidence against him and the arrest was against the law.

Police told the court that Gill’s mobile phone needs to be recovered and the paper from which he made the statement to the TV channel also needs to be found. Police urged the court to probe on whose advice the TV program was held. Gill lawyer’s objected, saying the statement or the TV show was not done at anyone’s request.

The court eventually sent Gill on two-day physical remand and handed him over to police. The court also directed for Gill’s medical examination. It also ordered a forensic test to probe whether the voice in the TV show was Gill’s. The court asked police to present Gill on August 12.

A day earlier, Islamabad Police took Shahbaz Gill has been taken into custody for inciting the public against the state institutions. According to the police, Shahbaz Gill was arrested for making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.

Several hours after his arrest, an FIR has surfaced which accuses the PTI leader of attempting to create a rift between army officers of above and below brigadier rank.

The FIR was lodged at Kohsar police station alleging that the suspect tried to get officers below brigadier rank to join a political party. The FIR said Shahbaz Gill tried to incite army officers and bureaucrats against the government during a TV programme.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Shahbaz Gill was arrested “in accordance with the law” on charges of inciting the public against the state institutions. Addressing a press conference, he said Shahbaz Gill had made statements against the institutions in an attempt to create hatred among its personnel and inciting them towards revolt.

He said a case no. 691/22 was registered against Gill in Kohsar police station under sections 120, 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and others of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). He added that Gill was accused of spreading chaos, inciting people against the state along with other serious allegations.

