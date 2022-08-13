Rain Update: Heavy downpours lash parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy rains and torrential downpours lashed several parts of Karachi on Saturday morning as the new spell of monsoon continues across the country.

Several parts of the city are expected to witness intermittent rainfall throughout the day. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rainfall will continue till August 14.

Many areas of the city including Clifton, Saddar, and DHA witnessed heavy downpours throughout the night. Other areas such as Gurumandir and MA Jinnah Road faced light rainfall, while Nazimabad, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Surjani also witnessed moderate rainfall.

During the previous 24 hours, the highest rainfall was 59.5 mm recorded in Sarjani Town, Masroor Base 44mm, University Road 42.5mm, Orangi 41.6mmm, Nazimabad 37.5mm, North Karachi 37.1mm, Saadi Town 35.3mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar recorded 30.5 mm of rainfall, Korangi 26.6mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 20mm, Kemari 22mm, Gadap 15.6mm, Jinnah Terminal 13mm, Old Terminal 12mm, DHA Phase II 11.6mm, Saddar 10mm.

No casualties were reported in the latest spell that began last night and disrupted life across the city leaving roads flooded, cars submerged and commuters struggling to reach their destinations.

Due to the current spell, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi ((BIEK) has postponed the examinations scheduled for today (August 13).

The Met Office said rains will continue in the port city till August 14. It said the low pressure of the air in the Arabian Sea has become more intense. The city will be lashed with strong winds also.

It said that the metropolis may witness heavy showers on August 13 and 14 under the prevailing monsoon system. It warned the monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating central and lower parts of the country.

