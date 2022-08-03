Raja Pervaiz Ashraf: India’s Illegal actions of Aug 05 was unconstitutional

Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), said on Wednesday that the Indian government’s actions on August 5 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were unconstitutional and against UN resolutions

He said that more than 900,000 Indian troops were abducting Kashmiris and doing bad things to them. This meant that a lot of Kashmiris were going missing.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), said on Wednesday that the Indian government’s actions on August 5 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were unconstitutional and against UN resolutions.

In a conversation with the media about “Youm e Ishtehsal,” which will be celebrated on August 5, he said that the international community should stop being quiet about the rights of Kashmiris and do what it can to help solve the Kashmir conflict in line with UN resolutions.

The NA Speaker said that the Indian government’s unilateral decision to end Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, was against the Constitution and UN resolutions. He also said that Kashmir was an unfinished part of the subcontinent’s division, which was against UN resolutions.

He said that the UN and the rest of the world should do their part to solve the Kashmir problem. He also said that Indian forces were treating innocent people in occupied Kashmir in an inhumane way and that India’s use of Kashmiris’ rights by denying them their right to self-determination was beyond criticism.

He said that more than 900,000 Indian troops were abducting Kashmiris and doing bad things to them. This meant that a lot of Kashmiris were going missing.

He expressed that the Pakistani government had always stood by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and would keep doing so until they were free from Indian dominion.

Advertisement

He questioned the Indian government to consider the human rights of Kashmiris and their freedom, emotions, and sentiments. He also asked the Indian government to stop its unconstitutional plan to change Kashmir’s location on August 5, 2019.

Also Read Funeral prayers of Army personnel martyred in helicopter accident offered Funeral prayers of Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in a helicopter accident during...

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the freedom movement in Kashmir would not end because the people there wanted freedom more and more every day.