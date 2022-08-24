Relief operations carried out by Pak Army in flood-hit areas

Relief efforts by the Armed forces were carried out in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, and KPK

RAWALPINDI: Relief operations by the Armed forces were carried out in various flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, and KPK. The Army personnel are also assisting civil administration and rescuing flood-affected citizens, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR report, supplies and ready-made meals are also being distributed to flood-affected provinces. Rescue efforts are continuing in Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Jamshoro, Naushahro Feroze, and other parts of Sindh. Two army helicopters have been sent to Interior Sindh to assist with rescue efforts.

According to the military media wing, “Pak Army and FC troops are engaged in flood Rescue and relief operations in Balochistan. Relief activities are ongoing in Quetta, Pashin, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Loralai, and Nushki. Relief Camps were also established in Naseerabad, Lasbela, and Dukki. ”

In addition, four Pakistan Army helicopters are involved in flood rescue and relief operations in Punjab. The distribution of relief materials to DG Khan’s afflicted areas is continuing apace. FC personnel are working in Khyberpakhtoonkhwa’s flood-affected districts. Relief activities are ongoing in Chitral and other localities, according to ISPR.