Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Senior Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui produced before City Court

Senior Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui produced before City Court

Articles
Advertisement
Senior Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui produced before City Court
Advertisement
  • Senior Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui was produced before the City Court and the magistrate of the court handed over Jameel Farooqui to the Islamabad police on a three-day judicial remand
  • Jameel Farooqui was arrested after leaving the BOL News office on Sunday night. The court ordered Jameel Farooqui to appear in court within three days, claiming that there were no signs of assault on the accused’s body
  • Jameel Farooqui claimed in front of the court that he was not allowed to communicate with his family members or to inform them about his presence
Advertisement

————————————————————————————————–

KARACHI: Senior Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui was produced before the City Court and the magistrate of the court handed over Jameel Farooqui to the Islamabad police on a three-day judicial remand, BOL News reported on Monday.

According to the details, Jameel Farooqui was arrested after leaving the BOL News office on Sunday night. The court ordered Jameel Farooqui to appear in court within three days, claiming that there were no signs of assault on the accused’s body. The judge also directed Islamabad Police Investigation officer Mian Shahbaz to notify the senior anchorperson’s family of his arrest.

The investigation officer said a case has been registered against the accused in the Ramna police station.

Jameel Farooqui claimed in front of the court that he was not allowed to communicate with his family members or to inform them about his presence.

According to the details, YouTuber and senior anchor person Jameel Farooqui was arrested late at night in Karachi. A case against Farooqui for leveling false allegations against Islamabad Capital Police was registered at 701/22 police station.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that Jameel Farooqui came under allegations that he had accused the Islamabad Capital Police in his Vlog of maintaining that Shahbaz Shabbir had been physically and sexually assaulted by the police.

Also Read

CM Murad Ali says in such human-catastrophic disaster we stand with everyone
CM Murad Ali says in such human-catastrophic disaster we stand with everyone

In such a human-catastrophic disaster we stand with everyone, says CM Murad...

Earlier, Islamabad Capital Police had indicated they would take action against those who leveled false and fabricated allegations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story