Senior Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui produced before City Court

Senior Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui was produced before the City Court and the magistrate of the court handed over Jameel Farooqui to the Islamabad police on a three-day judicial remand

Jameel Farooqui was arrested after leaving the BOL News office on Sunday night. The court ordered Jameel Farooqui to appear in court within three days, claiming that there were no signs of assault on the accused’s body

Jameel Farooqui claimed in front of the court that he was not allowed to communicate with his family members or to inform them about his presence

Advertisement

————————————————————————————————–

KARACHI: Senior Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui was produced before the City Court and the magistrate of the court handed over Jameel Farooqui to the Islamabad police on a three-day judicial remand, BOL News reported on Monday.

According to the details, Jameel Farooqui was arrested after leaving the BOL News office on Sunday night. The court ordered Jameel Farooqui to appear in court within three days, claiming that there were no signs of assault on the accused’s body. The judge also directed Islamabad Police Investigation officer Mian Shahbaz to notify the senior anchorperson’s family of his arrest.

The investigation officer said a case has been registered against the accused in the Ramna police station.

Jameel Farooqui claimed in front of the court that he was not allowed to communicate with his family members or to inform them about his presence.

According to the details, YouTuber and senior anchor person Jameel Farooqui was arrested late at night in Karachi. A case against Farooqui for leveling false allegations against Islamabad Capital Police was registered at 701/22 police station.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that Jameel Farooqui came under allegations that he had accused the Islamabad Capital Police in his Vlog of maintaining that Shahbaz Shabbir had been physically and sexually assaulted by the police.

Also Read CM Murad Ali says in such human-catastrophic disaster we stand with everyone In such a human-catastrophic disaster we stand with everyone, says CM Murad...

Earlier, Islamabad Capital Police had indicated they would take action against those who leveled false and fabricated allegations.