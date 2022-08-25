Shahbaz Gill filed plea for bail in sedition case

Shahbaz Gill pleaded that case registered against him was made on the basis of political ground

Islamabad– Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on Thursday filed a bail application in the case of inciting rebellion against state institutions in the Session Court.

He pleaded that case registered against him was made on the basis of unjust intentions and political grounds. A case was registered against him by taking part of the speech by distorting the statement.

He stated that “I am a professor and have been teaching abroad. The provisions in the case do not make the application. I have been implicated in the case with bad intentions.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Gill was arrested from Bani Gala while on his way to meet Imran Khan. The police have said that the arrest was made over sedition charges against him.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted a two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him.

A case was heard in the court for extension in the remand of Gill and after reviewing the medical report of the PTI leader, the court announced the verdict and remanded him for two more days in police custody.



The court also ordered to present PTI leader before the court after two days.