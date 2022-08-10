Terrorists bombed police van in Kulachi, ISPR claims to kill 2 in retaliation by QRF

In the vicinity of Kulachi, terrorists attacked a police van with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb, where Pakistan Army’s Quick Reaction Force (QRF) immediately reached the spot and cordoned off the area

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: In the vicinity of Kulachi, terrorists attacked a police van with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb, where Pakistan Army’s Quick Reaction Force (QRF) immediately reached the spot and cordoned off the area, Inter-Services Public Relations released a statement on Wednesday.

The Army media house claims that two terrorists were killed on the spot. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the terrorists. According to ISPR, the locals of Kulachi appreciated the operations of the Pakistan Army, and the residents also expressed their full support for the elimination of terrorism from the area.

Earlier, on August 9, in a suicide attack in North Waziristan, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom. The Pakistan Army’s media wing said that a Pakistan Army convoy was targeted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali as a result, four personnel, namely Lance Naik, Shahzaib, Lance Naik, Sajjad, Sepoy, Umair, and Sepoy Khurram, embraced martyrdom. The ISPR further said the Pakistan Army is committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

The prime minister expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of four soldiers as a result of the attack. PM Sharif said the evil designs of terrorists would be futile. He paid tribute to the martyred troops for sacrificing their lives for the homeland.

The premier prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience to their families.