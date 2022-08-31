Two Chinese planes carrying relief items land in Karachi

China has sent four air loads of relief items.

KARACHI: Two Chinese planes on Wednesday arrived at Karachi airport carrying flood relief items for flood victims, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

According to a statement by CAA spokesperson, two planes filled with flood-relief items landed at Jinnah International Airport carrying relief items such as blankets, tents and edibles.

China is expected to send more planes filled with flood-relief items in the coming days. China has so far sent four planes carrying flood-relief items. The goods were received by the Pakistan Army and Foreign Ministry officials.

China has announced financial assistance of 100 million Yuan for Pakistan and the provision of 25,000 tents along with other relief items.

The financial assistance was announced in a message delivered by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong to President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the message, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang expressed grief and solidarity with the Pakistani leadership and people over human and financial losses caused by devastating floods.

He also presented Red Cross Society of China to handover $300,000 emergency cash assistance to Abrar-ul-Haq, Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society for the flood disaster affected people.

The Chinese envoy said the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA) has donated 15 million rupees to the PM Flood Relief Fund. He said some Chinese enterprises in Pakistan are still working on providing more relief materials and cash donation to the local community.

He reaffirmed the Chinese Government will support Pakistan’s post-disaster reconstruction, and promote bilateral cooperation in both disaster prevention and mitigation.

He said Chinese President Xi JinPing sent his message of sympathy over the flood disaster to the President Arif Alvi, expressing that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners with a long tradition of mutual assistance, and China will continue to help and assist Pakistan’s relief work.

He added that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also gave a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He expressed hope they will overcome the difficulties through joint efforts.

