Two sustain minor injuries after building portion collapses in Karachi’s Kharadar

A portion of an old building collapsed in Kharadar.

KARACHI: At least two people sustained injuries on Saturday morning after a portion of an old building collapsed in Kharadar area, Bol News reported.

Police arrived at the site of the incident in Khagazi Bazaar area of Kharadar. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital for medical assistance. Police said no one was seriously injured and both were discharged soon.

It must be noted that a Muharram procession passes from the historic Bombay Bazaar in Kharadar. Police had to clear the road for an ambulance to reach the spot of the incident.

Karachi has witnessed multiple incidents of building collapse owing to negligence of the civic authorities who have kept mum over the construction of multiple-storey structures in the metropolitan without government approval.

Last month, a newly-built seven-storey building collapsed in Moosa Colony, days after the structure got damaged following heavy rainfall in the city.

The seven-storey structure was built on 40 square-yard land and got titled after rainfall in the city. Police said the building was vacated timely prior to its collapse to prevent any loss of life.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the incident site and cordoned off the area and worked with authorities to clear the area from the building’s debris.

The Sindh government in May this year decided to launch a crackdown against illegal structures during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput.

The meeting was briefed on encroachments and illegal and dangerous structures. Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials briefed the meeting that 545 buildings in Karachi are dangerous, while 6,000 illegal buildings exist.

SBCA officials further stated that the authorities have sealed almost 21 illegal buildings. During the meeting, the officials were directed to evacuate the ‘most dangerous’ buildings before the monsoon.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah assured that alternative accommodation will be provided to the people living in dangerous building.

