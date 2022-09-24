Advertisement
  Alleged audio tape of PM Shehbaz about import of plant from India surfaces
Alleged audio tape of PM Shehbaz about import of plant from India surfaces

Alleged audio tape of PM Shehbaz about import of plant from India surfaced. Image: File

An alleged telephonic conversation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with an unknown person about the import of a plant from India has surfaced on social media, in which the unknown person was talking to the PM about importing a plant from India on behalf of the son-in-law of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The person, who might be an official at the PM House, was giving advice to Shehbaz against the import of the plant from India as it would harm the reputation of the government.

The official could be heard responding to the premier, “The problem is that that matter will first go to AC and then to the cabinet and importing machinery from India on the instructions of the Prime Minister won’t be easy as it can become an issue.”

The leaked audio tape reveals Maryam Nawaz’s alleged influence in govt affairs.

