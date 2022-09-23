Ayesha Shaikh greets Saudi Arabia on 92nd National Day

Chairperson BOL Network Ayesha Shaikh has greeted the people of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of its 92nd National Day.

“My sincere greetings to His Highness Mohammed bin Salman and the friendly people of Saudi Arabia on its 92nd National Day,” she said in a statement.

“I highly appreciate your efforts to develop the Pak-Saudi bilateral relations over shared faith and values. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” she added.

Greetings to His Highness Mohammed bin Salman @MbSofKSA & the people of #SaudiArabia on its 92nd National Day. I highly appreciate your efforts to develop the Pak-Saudi brotherly relations! Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.#اليوم_الوطني٩٢ pic.twitter.com/SzZg6A9c6u
— Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) September 23, 2022

Saudi National Day is observed every 23 September to commemorate the forming of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by royal decree of King Abdul Aziz Al Saud in 1932. It was made a national holiday by King Abdullah in 2005.

The Government of Pakistan has also congratulated Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the occasion of the 92nd National Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,

The 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia is being celebrated with air shows and events paying homage to the nation’s heritage and culture.

