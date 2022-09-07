BOL takes firm stance against PEMRA’s ban and other persecutions faced by BOL and its owners

BOL News and BOL Entertainment are Pakistan’s #1 News and Entertainment Channels. BOL has always strived to uphold the journalistic values and believe in un-biased reporting in an ethical and responsible way without any affiliation or agenda. BOL News’ team comprises of Pakistan’s top Journalists and reporters who are spread throughout the world to report the first hand information of events. This is why BOL is the most watched TV channel among Pakistanis all across the globe.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has announced to stop the broadcasting of BOL News and BOL Entertainment.

However, the management of BOL has announced that they would continue to stand by the veracity and truth.

The official statement issued by BOL reads: “We were, we are, and we will stand with Pakistan; Insha Allah. We will continue our journalistic responsibilities with similar dedication. We standby all the BOLWalas and we will not remove any BOL Wala from BOL Family on anybody’s wish or demand.

We will not compromise on the freedom of Information/Press and the integrity of Pakistan. We will air whatever for the interest and benefit of the Nation as protected under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Advertisement

The PEMRA imposed an illegal, arbitrary, and mala fide ban on false and concocted allegations even though the Ministry of Interior had issued proper Security Clearance to the owners of BOL. Also, the Channel has already applied for the renewal of its license for its Entertainment Channel. Therefore, the Honorable High Court has suspended the aforesaid action of the PEMRA.

After passing the order of the Honorable High Court, if PEMRA fails to restore the transmission of the BOL channels, then the nation may watch BOL channels at www.youtube.com/bolnewsofficial

We strongly condemn the action of PEMRA and we will present all other unjustified and unlawful actions against BOL and its owners in front of the Nation.

We also request the people of Pakistan to stand and pray for us.”

In its official response the owner of BOL has refused to bow down to the adversities of PEMRA and has vowed to stand by each and every employee. At the same time BOL will continue to serve Pakistan and its democracy by upholding the truth and journalistic values.

Advertisement