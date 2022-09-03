France sends aircraft carrying relief items for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: A French special aircraft carrying relief goods for flood-affected people of Pakistan arrived in Islamabad on Saturday.

Minister Health Abdul Qadir Patel received relief goods for flood-affected people. He also welcomed the Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey who arrived along with the relief items.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister expressed his gratitude to the French government for standing by Pakistan and extending support to it in this difficult hour.

“The floods have hit Pakistan very hard, major parts of Balochistan, Sindh, KPK and Punjab were destroyed due to floods. I am thankful to French Government and Ambassador for this relief at the time of need,” he said.

“Both countries share good relations and we ought to make joint efforts to overcome this calamity. We won’t take rest or sit idle until we help all affected people and make sure everyone is rehabilitated.”

Advertisement

He said the relief goods sent by France also include medicines, 83 large dewatering pumps, 200 family tents as well as survival, hygiene, and protection equipment. He said France has also sent a team of doctors and experts.

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey added they stand united to show solidarity towards Pakistan. He said the floods have hit Pakistan very hard and they are providing assistance in this time of emergency.

Also Read Qatar sends second humanitarian assistance flight for flood victims KARACHI: The second of the two humanitarian assistance flights from Qatar on...