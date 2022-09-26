Funeral prayers of Harnai helicopter crash martyrs offered

QUETTA: The funeral prayers of martyrs of the helicopter crash during a flying mission near Khost, Harnai were offered at Quetta Garrison Balochistan.

According to ISPR, Corps Commander Balochistan Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor, senior military and civil officials attended the funeral. The coffins of the martyrs have been dispatched to their native town where they will be buried with full military honors.

A helicopter of Pakistan Army crashed during a flying mission in Harnai on Sunday night. Six personnel on board including two pilots embraced martyrdom, the military’s press wing said.

The martyrs include Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, Major Khurram Shahzad, Subedar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhammad Imran, Sepoy Shoaib, and Naik Jalil.

President Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the helicopter crash in Harnai. In a statement, the president prayed for higher ranks for the personnel martyred in the incident. He also commiserated with the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of six army personnel in the helicopter crash. In a tweet, he commiserated with the bereaved families and said the entire Pakistani nation shares their grief.

The prime minister said the armed forces have rendered unparalleled and unforgettable sacrifices for the security and defence of the country. He said the nation is proud of its martyrs.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of personnel of Pakistan Army and said the entire nation salutes the great sacrifices of its martyrs.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has also expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army’s personnel in a helicopter crash in Harnai. He said those rendering sacrifices for the security of the homeland are benefactors of the nation.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressing sorrow over the crash of a helicopter said the entire nation pays rich tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during performing duties. He prayed for departed souls and expressed sympathy with bereaved families.

PTI chairman Imran Khan also offered his condolences over the tragic army helicopter crash near Khost. “My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of these brave soldiers,” he said.

