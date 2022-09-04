Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, provided the status of the current situation of the disaster

Karachi-Centre for Business and Economic Research (CBER), Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, and Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, jointly organized a special webinar titled ‘Floods 2022: Situation, Response, Blind Spots, and Way Forward’. Dr. Junaid Alam Memon, Director CBER, moderated the webinar and set the context by introducing the speakers.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, provided the status of the current situation of the disaster and emphasized the loss of economic activity, future productions, missed opportunities, and the limited capacity of human resources. He stated that Pakistani universities are not only engaged in flood relief operations but are also committed to providing policy advice, and technical assistance and setting up a solution-oriented research agenda.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, highlighted that drainage is the main issue for Sindh province due to its location and it requires attention. He also suggested that while providing food items to affected households, the feed for their livestock may also be part of their relief package.

Dr. Abdul Rehman, Pro Vice Chancellor, BUTIMs, Quetta talked about damages to cities and pointed toward increased incidences of domestic violence, child labor, and various forms of harassment that often slip from disaster response initiatives.

Naseer Memon, Country Representative of Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, Pakistan, pointed out that the encroachment in the rural and urban areas is the underlying cause of the flood-induced disaster and held weak institutional capacity and lack of political will responsible for that.

Dr. Shereen Narejo, Former Chairperson of the Planning, and Development Department, Sindh, stated that the issue of population growth is often missed in climate discourse and emphasized that disaster is our collective problem and requires collective action.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) informed that the HEC has created a sizable research fund specifically to support evidence-based and solution-oriented research to address current and future natural disasters.

