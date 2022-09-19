IHC dismisses PTI’s plea against appointment of member ECP

IHC dismissed the plea against the appointment of a member of ECP

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the orders after the arguments of the lawyer

CJ remarked that he would not interfere unnecessarily in any matter which would create a conflict

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the plea against the appointment of a member of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah heard the case and rejected PTI’s petition opposing the appointment of member ECP.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the orders after the arguments of the lawyer, who maintained that the appointment of Nisar Durrani is a violation of Article 216.

The court argued that the appointment was a constitutional one and can the member be removed adding that the court decides following the constitution.

CJ remarked that he would not interfere unnecessarily in any matter which would create a conflict in terms of the constitutional position.

The court inquired from the petitioner’s lawyer about the appointment of the member to which the lawyer replied that on January 24, 2020, the member Election Commission Sindh was appointed.

The IHC also said that at the time of the appointment PTI’s consent was there and the appointment was made constitutionally.

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court remarked that the implementation of the Constitution is necessary for this court. At that time the parliamentary committee made this appointment.

