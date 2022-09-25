IHC summons Secretary Human Rights in jail corruption case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the Secretary Human Rights in personal capacity in a petition regarding alleged corruption and torture on prisoners in Central Jail Adiala.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the parents of a prisoner regarding alleged torture on him. The Human Rights Commission also submitted its report to the court regarding the situation in Adiala prison.

The chief justice remarked that everyone used to deliver speeches but they did practically nothing when came into power. A prisoner used mobile phones and held meetings with the people after bribing jail officials, he added and questioned whether poor prisoners had no rights.

Chief Justice Minallah said the court would take a serious action if any prisoner lodged a complaint regarding violation of human rights.

The jail officials said the Adiala Jail had the capacity of 2,100 prisoners but 6,200 were housed there. On this, the chief justice observed that it was the biggest human rights violation and it was the responsibility of the executive to streamline the jails’ system.

The chief justice remarked that it was not the first application about corruption in the prison, and the court ensure proper investigation of the matter.

On September 24, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah had paid a visit to Adiala Jail over the petition filed by Human Rights Commission (HRC) against torturing the prisoners, BOL News had reported.

According to the details, a day earlier while listening to the case of torturing the prisoners, Athar Minallah had said that he would visit the Adiala Jail to meet the staff and the administration.

Moreover, he had told the Human Rights Commission officials that he would also meet the prisoners and ask them personally about the behavior of the Jail Administration.

