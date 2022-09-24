IHC Chief Athar Minallah visits Adiala Jail over HRC petition

CJ IHC Athar Minallah paid a visit to Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah on Saturday paid a visit to Adiala Jail over the petition filed by Human Rights Commission (HRC) against torturing the prisoners, BOL News reported.

According to the details, a day earlier while listening to the case of torturing the prisoners, Athar Minallah said that he will visit the Adiala Jail to meet the staff and the administration.

Moreover, he told the Human Rights Commission officials that he will also meet the prisoners and ask them personally about the behavior of the Jail Administration.

Before leaving for his visit to Adiala Jail, CJ Athar Minallah rejected the plea of ​​Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari against Section 124A of Sedition in the Pakistan Penal Code.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah dismissed it as inadmissible.

It should be noted that PTI leader Shireen Mazari had requested to declare Section 124A of the Pakistan Penal Code null and void while the petition stated that the Sedition Section is in conflict with the fundamental rights given in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The IHC reserved the decision yesterday while hearing the plea of the PTI leader. Petitioner PTI leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari appeared before the court along with her lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi.