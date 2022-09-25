Ishaq Dar to return with PM Shehbaz Sharif today

LONDON: PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar will be return to Pakistan along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, Bol News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif in London. This is the second meeting both leaders have held in two days. Ishaq Dar was also present during the crucial meeting.

According to reports, he will take oath as finance minister on Tuesday, September 27. During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif advised that Dar should return to Pakistan with the prime minister.

Dar was expected to return on Wednesday September 28 and had also booked a flight on a foreign airline. However, it has now been decided that he will return with the prime minister.

As decided, Ishaq Dar will assume charge as the finance minister on Tuesday, September 27 while incumbent Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will remain part of the government.

Advertisement

Nawaz Sharif has expressed his immense displeasure over the economic policies of Miftah Ismail. He also raised concern over the rise in prices of commodities which has directly affected ordinary people and dented the party’s support base.

Earlier Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar would return to the county in the coming week and further facilitate the government’s economic team. Sanaullah said Dar would be able to help Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif manage the country’s economic affairs.

The prime minister has arrived in London on Saturday after concluding five-day visit to United States where he headed Pakistan’s delegation in the 77th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

It must be noted that the six-month tenure of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is coming to an end on October 18. He must leave the post as he remains unelected and cannot hold office any longer. This has led to intense speculation whether Ishaq Dar will resume responsibilities as finance minister.

An accountability court has suspended a permanent arrest warrant against Dar. Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir issued a suspension order for the arrest warrant issued on December 11, 2017, after Dar absconded from an assets beyond means case.

The warrants were suspended until October 7 and Dar was given two weeks to surrender before the court. The decision raised speculation that Dar is returning to the country after spending over five years in self-exile.

Advertisement

Also Read Ishaq Dar to assume charge as finance minister next week: sources ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held an important meeting with...