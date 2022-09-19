Italian Consulate raises funds to assist flood-affected communities in Pakistan

KARACHI: Several philanthropic, non-government organizations and businesses have come together to raise funds under the aegis of the Consulate of Italy in Karachi to help the flood-affected communities in Pakistan.

The Italian Friends of The Citizens Foundation, Community of Sant’Egidio, Yunus Brothers Group (YBG), South City Hospital, and Paramount Books responded to call by the Italian Consulate to provide humanitarian assistance after the devastating floods in the country.

The Italian diplomatic missions in Pakistan have taken immediate action with the Italian Government and appealed for prompt humanitarian help and aid for further recovery.

Under the patronage of the Consulate of Italy in Karachi, the organizations swiftly responded to this appeal and are currently organizing and distributing funds, medicines, and basic sustenance supplies to deal with the emergency now and later assist with the reconstruction.

Advertisement

TCF Pakistan is also providing five million meals to families who have lost all means of surviving. The organization will help 9,000 families rebuild their houses after the flood water has receded.

Severe flooding brought on by unusually heavy rains has caused great havoc in Pakistan. The United Nations estimates 30 million people have been uprooted and have lost or are in danger of losing their means of support due to the climatic catastrophe.

Moreover, the flooding has damaged the school communities in all provinces, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan. Numerous schools are under water or are being used as shelters by the displaced families. Food shortages, starvation, and waterborne illnesses have followed the floods, traumatizing the already distressed population.

Advertisement