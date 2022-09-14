Justice Shahid Waheed of LHC heard the petition against the live telecast of the speech of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar

The petition was filed by Shabir Ismail while the federal government, PEMRA, and others have been made parties in the petition

The court asked the federal government and PEMRA to submit a reply within 2 weeks

Advertisement

LAHORE-The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a response from the federal government and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on the petition against broadcasting the live speech of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Ex-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Justice Shahid Waheed of Lahore High Court heard the petition against the live telecast of the speech of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The petition was filed by Shabir Ismail while the federal government, PEMRA, and others have been made parties in the petition.

The court asked the federal government and PEMRA to submit a reply within 2 weeks.

In the petition, the point was adopted that PEMRA has imposed a ban on broadcasting coverage, speeches, etc. on proclaimed offender and absconders.

Advertisement

However, Nawaz Sharif’s speech was shown live on all TV channels.

In the petition, it was submitted that PEMRA should maintain its orders and decisions regarding not broadcasting the speeches of proclaimed offenders and absconders. PEMRA is violating the orders issued by it.

In the petition, it was requested that the court should order the implementation of the orders to ban the coverage and speeches of proclaimed offenders and absconders.

Also Read LHC issues notice to FIA on plea of Moonis Elahi LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Federal...

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against broadcasting the live speech of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar.

The federal government, PEMRA, and others have been made parties in the petition filed.