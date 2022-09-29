More than $30 billion worth destruction caused by floods: FM

Advertisement
  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday claimed that the destruction caused by the floods in Pakistan is more than $30 billion
  • Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has met Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in Washington
  • The US Congress has historically stood with the Pakistani people during such natural disasters, Bilawal
WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday claimed that the destruction caused by the floods in Pakistan is more than $30 billion, BOL News reported.

According to details, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has met Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in Washington. During the meeting, the Foreign Minister appreciated the US aid for flood relief and informed senator Menendez about the effects of the flood disaster.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “ The US Congress has historically stood with the Pakistani people during such natural disasters.

He mentioned that the flood crisis provided an opportunity for Pakistan to build a better, greener, and more resilient infrastructure.

“Given the huge investment required, Pakistan has seen the US government and the private sector as key partners in this work.

With one-third of the country submerged,” the foreign minister said,

FM Bilawal mentioned during the meeting that 33 million people were affected by the floods, which is more than the population of Australia. “The initial estimate of the damage caused by the flood is more than 30 billion dollars,” he added.

On the other hand, Chairman Menendez expressed his condolences and sympathy to the people and government of Pakistan over the disaster caused by the flood.

He said that the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and America is an important milestone.

