PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Dera Ismail Khan district today

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and National Highway Authority officials will brief the PM

Prime Minister is reaching the flood-affected Sago bridge of Dera Ismail Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood affected Sago Bridge in Dera Ismail Khan district today, reported BOL News.

During this visit, the Prime Minister will be briefed by Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and National Highway Authority officials regarding the restoration of traffic on Sago Bridge.

It should be noted that Sago Bridge is located on the main national highway N-50 from Dera Ismail Khan to Kuchlak.

On the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the maintenance of highways and connecting roads in flood-affected areas is in progress, and reports are being submitted to him on a daily basis.

