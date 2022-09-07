PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

  • News
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Dera Ismail Khan district today
  • Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and National Highway Authority officials will brief the PM
  • Prime Minister is reaching the flood-affected Sago bridge of Dera Ismail Khan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood affected Sago Bridge in Dera Ismail Khan district today, reported BOL News.

During this visit, the Prime Minister will be briefed by Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and National Highway Authority officials regarding the restoration of traffic on Sago Bridge.

It should be noted that Sago Bridge is located on the main national highway N-50 from Dera Ismail Khan to Kuchlak.

On the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the maintenance of highways and connecting roads in flood-affected areas is in progress, and reports are being submitted to him on a daily basis.

In this regard, Prime Minister is reaching the flood-affected Sago bridge of Dera Ismail Khan district today, where he will be briefed regarding the restoration of traffic on this important bridge on N-50.

