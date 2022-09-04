PM thanks UAE for flood relief assistance to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for sending relief items for flood victims.

The prime minister met with the Charge d’Affaires of United Arab Emirates and discussed matters of mutual interest. On behalf of the Pakistani nation, the prime minister appreciated for sending planeloads of goods for the flood-affected people.

He thanked President UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for sending relief goods worth $50 million and also thanked Prime Minister UAE Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for providing aid of 50 million Emirati Dirham.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the United Arab Emirates stood with Pakistan in every hour of need and always supported Pakistan on the diplomatic front and on issues of foreign affairs. He said Pakistan values its relations with the UAE.

The UAE has provided the largest humanitarian assistance. It has sent 14 flights in connection with the air corridor carrying relief items including tents, food and medical supplies for the flood victims.

Advertisement

On August 28, the first consignment of relief items from the UAE arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appeal in the wake of severe floods.

The relief goods included tents, food, medicine and other items. UAE Ambassador to Pakistan and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal received the relief goods at the airport.

Earlier UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and offered condolences to the victims.

He reiterated the UAE’s full support to Pakistan in overcoming the crisis. PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked the UAE president for the urgent relief dispatched to improve the living conditions of those affected by the floods, noting the country’s long-standing support to Pakistan.

According to reports, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has ordered the dispatch of 3,000 tons of critical aid to support the victims of the floods in Pakistan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Relief teams have also been dispatched to support institutions in providing food aid, shelter, and medical supplies to those impacted by the floods and torrential rains.

Advertisement

The UAE relief teams will also provide all kinds of humanitarian support to Pakistani cadres and institutions concerned with efforts to secure the safety of the affected and their food, medical and logistical needs.

Also Read UAE sends aircraft carrying relief goods for flood victims ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of relief items from the United Arab Emirates...