Articles
President Alvi expresses concern over incidents of audio leaks. Image: File

President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed concern over making the private conversation public, adding that incidents of audio leaks are an alarming trend.

The president said this while talking with media representatives at Sindh Governor House, Karachi on Monday.

President Alvi observed that leaking of private conversations falls under the category of “backbiting”, and needs to be discouraged.

He added that leaking private conversations or comments, and spreading fake news is unethical. “Our society is facing backbiting and fake news and an incident is described out of context and context. We should show discipline and not take interest in anyone’s private conversation,” President opined.

