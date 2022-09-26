President Alvi expresses concern over incidents of audio leaks

President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed concern over making the private conversation public, adding that incidents of audio leaks are an alarming trend.

The president said this while talking with media representatives at Sindh Governor House, Karachi on Monday.

President Alvi observed that leaking of private conversations falls under the category of “backbiting”, and needs to be discouraged.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کی گورنر ہاؤس،کراچی میں میڈیا کے نمائندوں سے گفتگو
صدر مملکت کا نجی گفتگو عام کرنے پر اظہار ِ تشویش
آڈیو لیک ہونے کے واقعات تشویشناک رجحان ہیں، صدر مملکت
نجی گفتگو کا لیک ہونا "غیبت" کے زمرے میں آتا ہے، حوصلہ شکنی کی ضرورت ہے، صدر مملکت

نجی گفتگو یاتبصرے لیک کرنا،جعلی خبریں پھیلانا غیراخلاقی ہے،صدر مملکت
ہمارے معاشرے کوغیبت اورجعلی خبروں کاسامنا ہے،صدر مملکت
کسی واقعہ کوحوالہ اورسیاق وسباق سے ہٹ کربیان کیا جاتاہے،صدر مملکت
ہمیں نظم وضبط کامظاہرہ کرتےہوئےکسی کی نجی گفتگو میں دلچسپی نہیں لینی چاہیے،صدر مملکت

He added that leaking private conversations or comments, and spreading fake news is unethical. “Our society is facing backbiting and fake news and an incident is described out of context and context. We should show discipline and not take interest in anyone’s private conversation,” President opined.