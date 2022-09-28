PTI to hold public gathering in Muzaffarabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will on Thursday (tomorrow) address a public gathering in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas visited the venue to review the preparations for the public gathering. PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and a large number of party workers were present.

Speaking to media, the AJK PM said that the public rally will break all previous records and it would be the “biggest gathering” in the history of Azad Kashmir.

“Imran Khan is the ambassador of Kashmiris, Even across the Line of Control, Kashmiris love Imran Khan dearly,” said Tanveer Ilyas.

He said people from Azad Kashmir will participate in Imran Khan’s upcoming long march towards Islamabad.

“AJK is located next to Islamabad and people in large numbers will participate in thee long march on Khan’s call,” he added.

The AJK premier further said that PTI will clean sweep upcoming local government elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This will Imran Khan’s first public appearance in the region after the election campaign last year. He has been holding public rallies across the country ever since being ousted from power last year.

