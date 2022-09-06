Punjab Assembly Press Gallery strongly condemns the cancellation of BOL News license

Punjab Assembly Press Gallery strongly condemns the cancellation of the license of BOL News.

The government’s move to cancel licenses is like suppressing freedom of expression.

The Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee will boycott the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly session.

The Punjab Assembly Press Gallery strongly condemns the cancellation of the license of BOL News and BOL Entertainment.

The government’s move to cancel licenses is like suppressing freedom of expression. In the democratic era, such measures are a reflection of the government’s open hostility to journalistic institutions and a dictatorial mind.

The government’s authoritarian actions have also caused economic destruction to the families of hundreds of working journalists.

Earlier, the government shut down the ARY news channel due to media hostility, now Bol network has stopped broadcasting. Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Bol News and ARY K are standing side by side against the initiative of the government.

The Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee will boycott the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly session. As per details, tomorrow a protest demonstration will also be held on the premises of the Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Assembly Press Gallery will not leave this matter until the BOL news broadcast restoration.

