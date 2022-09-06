Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Punjab Assembly Press Gallery strongly condemns the cancellation of BOL News license

Punjab Assembly Press Gallery strongly condemns the cancellation of BOL News license

Articles
Advertisement
Punjab Assembly Press Gallery strongly condemns the cancellation of BOL News license

Punjab Assembly Press Gallery strongly condemns the cancellation of BOL News license

Advertisement
  • Punjab Assembly Press Gallery strongly condemns the cancellation of the license of BOL News.
  • The government’s move to cancel licenses is like suppressing freedom of expression.
  • The Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee will boycott the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly session.
Advertisement

The Punjab Assembly Press Gallery strongly condemns the cancellation of the license of BOL News and BOL Entertainment.

The government’s move to cancel licenses is like suppressing freedom of expression. In the democratic era, such measures are a reflection of the government’s open hostility to journalistic institutions and a dictatorial mind.

The government’s authoritarian actions have also caused economic destruction to the families of hundreds of working journalists.

Earlier, the government shut down the ARY news channel due to media hostility, now Bol network has stopped broadcasting. Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Bol News and ARY K are standing side by side against the initiative of the government.

The Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee will boycott the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly session. As per details, tomorrow a protest demonstration will also be held on the premises of the Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Assembly Press Gallery will not leave this matter until the BOL news broadcast restoration.

Advertisement

Also Read

PEMRA bans BOL News and BOL Entertainment: Live Update
PEMRA bans BOL News and BOL Entertainment: Live Update

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has announced to stop the broadcasting...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story