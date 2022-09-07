PEMRA bans BOL News and BOL Entertainment: Live Update

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has announced to stop the broadcasting of BOL News and BOL Entertainment.
However, the management of BOL TV has announced that they would continue to stand by the veracity and truth.
It said, “Let the BOL TV speak”, adding that the imported government has stopped the transmission of the BOL TV network. The management said that BOL has been punished for telecasting the public meetings of Imran Khan and the PTI.
The announcement said that the licences issued to M/s Labbaik Private Limited were revoked in 2017 by the authority.
It further said that the licenses were canceled as the Ministry of Interior had not issued security clearance to BOL News and BOL Entertainment.
BOL takes firm stance against PEMRA’s ban and other persecutions faced by BOL and its owners
BOL News and BOL Entertainment are Pakistan's #1 News and Entertainment Channels. BOL has always strived to uphold the journalistic values and believe in un-biased reporting in an ethical and responsible way without any affiliation or agenda. BOL News' team comprises of Pakistan's top Journalists and reporters who are spread throughout the world to report the first hand information of events. This is why BOL is the most watched TV channel among Pakistanis all across the globe.
BOL official statement regarding PEMRA’s ban and other persecutions faced by BOL and its owners.
سندھ ہائی کورٹ کا بڑا حکم
بول کی نشریات کیوں بند کروائی گئیں؟
آزادی صحافت کی بڑی جیت
صدیق جان کا تبصرہ#SinghHighCourt #SiddiqueJaan #BolKoBolnayDo #BreakingNews #BOLNews@SdqJaan pic.twitter.com/758wGWNRvJ
بول ایک بار پھر سرخرو
عدالت نے بڑا حکم جاری کردیا#BOLNews #SindhHighCourt #BOLKoBolnayDo #BreakingNews #BOLNews pic.twitter.com/TLRgcgNVbJ
سندھ ہائی کورٹ کا بڑا حکم
بول کو بند کرنا آئین کی
خلاف ورزی ہے
بول پر پابندی افسوسناک ہے
خالد مقبول صدیقی
بول نیوز کی نشریات
بول نے ہمیشہ حق اور
سچ کا ساتھ دیا،بول کی بندش سے
ہزاروں صحافیوں کا معاشی
قتل کیا جارہا ہے
PFUJ, RIUJ, NPC demand restoration of Bol News
Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and National Press Club held a joint meeting against the closure of Bol News.
PFUJ President Afzal Butt presided over the meeting. National Press Club President Anwar Raza. RIUJ President Abid Abbasi and Secretary General Tariq Ali Virk and other officials were present.
Bol News Bureau Chief Islamabad Siddique Jan, Deputy Bureau Chief Ali Sher, Content Head MB Soomro, Senior Reporters Malik Saeed Zahid and Farooq Malik participated in the joint meeting of journalist organizations.
President PFUJ Afzal Butt’s addressed the meeting and said they had strived to restore ARY News and will also restore Bol News.
Afzal Butt said they will go to the last extent to restore Bol News. He said they will not make any demands from the Bol administration until the restoration of Bol News.
PFUJ condemns cancelation of BOL News license by PEMRA
Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Tuesday condemned the cancellation of the license of BOL News PFUJ has expressed a strong reaction against the cancellation of the license of Bol News President of PFUJ G.M Jamali and Secretary-General Rana Azeem expressed that the government has tried such tactics to ban media outlets before, but they failed Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Tuesday condemned the cancellation of the license of BOL News. According to the details, PFUJ has...
Current fascist government banned broadcast of BOL News, Sahabzada Hamid Raza
Sahabzada Hamid Raza said that the current fascist government banned the broadcast of BOL News. He assured the BOL media team that Sunni Ittehad Council is with their management and worker. He appreciated the channel and said that BOL will soon get its reward. LAHORE: Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council Sahabzada Hamid Raza stated that the current fascist government has banned the broadcast of Bol News. He assured the BOL media team that Sunni Ittehad Council is with their management and...
Punjab Assembly Press Gallery strongly condemns the cancellation of BOL News license
Punjab Assembly Press Gallery strongly condemns the cancellation of the license of BOL News. The government's move to cancel licenses is like suppressing freedom of expression. The Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee will boycott the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly session. The Punjab Assembly Press Gallery strongly condemns the cancellation of the license of BOL News and BOL Entertainment. The government's move to cancel licenses is like suppressing freedom of expression. In the democratic era, such measures are a reflection...
حق اور سچ کی آواز دبانے کی کوشش
بول نیوز پر پابندی لگا دی گئی
حق اور سچ کی آواز دبانے کی کوشش
بول نیوز پر پابندی لگا دی گئی
As per details, President Kasur Press Club Dr Salim Rehman called a press conference where he defended the BOL News channel.
He said that the broadcasting of Bol News should be restored immediately and that shutting down Bol News is killing freedom of the press.
بول نیوز پر بندش
خالد مقبول صدیقی نے بڑا اعلان کردیا
براہ راست دیکھیں : https://t.co/zlSt5Mem8I
بول نیوزکی نشریات پر پابندی عائد
بیرون ملک مقیم پاکستانی بول اٹھے
بول نیوزکی نشریات پر پابندی
صحافی برادری کا حکومت سے بڑا مطالبہ
براہ راست دیکھیں : https://t.co/zlSt5Mem8I
شہباز سرکار کی بول نیوز پر پابندی عائد
خرم شیر زمان نے حکومت کو آڑے ہاتھوں لےلیا
بول نیوز کی نشریات BAN
جماعت اسلامی کا سخت ردعمل آگیا
حکومت کا آزادی صحافت پر حملہ
بول پر پابندی کیوں لگائی گئی؟
حق کی آواز دبانے کی کوشش
بول نیوز کیخلاف حکومتی کارروائی
حق اور سچ کی آواز دبانے کی کوشش
بول نیوز پر پابندی لگا دی گئی
Ban on Bol TV is a violation of constitution & fundamental rights: Pakistan Bar Council
Chairman Executive Committee of Pakistan Bar Council and Former Federal Law Secretary, Masood Chishti condemned the ban on Bol News.
He observed that such a ban is a violation of the constitution and laws and fundamental rights.
The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court also made this clear during the hearing on Monday.
If a journalist speaks wrongly, he should be banned but not the entire channel should be closed.
He maintained that thousands of people are employed with this channel, this kind of closure is highly condemnable.
Bol’s only fault is to show truth to people: SIC Chief Sahibzada Hamid
Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council Sahibzada Hamid Raza has strongly condemned the ban on Bol News.
He said that the current fascist government has banned the broadcast of Bol News.
Sahibzada said that the Sunni Ittehad Council is with the management and workers of Bol.
Bol’s fault is only that it was showing the truth to the people, he maintained.
Bol management and workers are paying the price for raising the voice of truth.
However, very soon, Bol will be restored and convey the voice of truth to the people in its traditional way, the SIC chairman said.
The management and employees of Bol will get the reward of this truth in the hereafter as well as in this world, he hoped.
He concluded his statement with the slogan, “Long live Pakistan, long live independent journalism.”
Azad Kashmir’s journalists say will not accept restrictions on freedom of the press
President of the Central Journalism Council, Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir Syed Afaq Shah has said that they will not accept any restriction on the freedom of the press under any circumstances.
Bol has shown the positive face of Kashmir in the whole world. President of the Central Journalism Council Muzaffarabad Azad Kashmir condemned the ban on freedom of the press and the Bol.
Asif Mir, President TV Journalists Association Azad Kashmir condemned the bid blocking by the government and PEMRA.
He said that they strongly condemned the government’s attitude towards to the media.
Bol TV is most popular channel: Hashim Dogar
Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar has strongly condemned the stoppage of the broadcasting of Bol News.
He said that they strongly condemn the stopping of the broadcasting of Bol News.
Dogar maintained that Bol TV is the most popular channel of people.
Closure of Bol News is a violation of human rights: JI
Jamaat-e-Islami Senior leader Farid Paracha has declared the closure of Bol News is a violation of human rights.
He called the freedom of the press a ban.
He demanded that the closure of Bol News should be lifted immediately.
Farid Paracha said that disagreement is everyone’s right, the law exists whether you like it or not, but blocking any channel is against the law.
Banning broadcast of Bol News is tantamount to banning freedom of press: PSP
Pak Sarzameen Party is concerned about PEMRA’s suspension of Bol TV broadcast.
Central Information Secretary PSP Asia Ishaq said that banning the broadcast of Bol News is tantamount to banning the freedom of press.
She demanded that Bol TV broadcasting be restored immediately.
PFUJ, journalistic bodies will strongly protest against closure: President Nawaz Raza
President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Dastoor) Haji Nawaz Raza in his video statement has condemned the closure of Bol News.
He said that the closure is fascism by the government, adding that the government has taken a cruel step by shutting down Bol News.
The PFUJ along with other journalistic organizations will strongly protest against the closure of Bol News, he announced.
He said that the PFUJ outside PEMRA and the Ministry of Information will protest as thousands of workers’ jobs have been put at stake due to the closure of the channel.
If the government has a problem with any channel, they should sit down and talk, not shut down the channel, he demanded.
Journalists’ organisations condemn closure of Bol TV
Journalists’ organisations including PFUJ, RUJ and KUJ have strongly condemned the closure of Bol News and Bol Entertainment by PEMRA.
They demanded the government immediately to end the ban of Bol news channel.
They vowed that they would fight against the acts of the cruel government as it would trigger unemployment and carnage of the Bol TV employees.
Parliamentary Reporters Association strongly condemns ban on Bol TV
The Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) strongly condemned the off-air of Bol News broadcast and the subsequent suspension of the channel’s licence.
The highest forum of journalists covering the Parliament believes that such restrictions are a clear violation of Article 19 of the Constitution.
The PRA President Siddique Sajid, Secretary Asif Bashir Chaudhry and members of the Executive Body condemned the ban.
It is very worrisome that a media house is unilaterally shut down without giving it a chance to clarify its position.
Transmissions of Bol media group’s two channels – Bol News and Bol Entertainment – have disappeared on cable in Karachi.
Imported govt has crossed all limits by imposing a ban on Bol TV
Central Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Dr. Shireen Mazari has said that the imported government has crossed all the limits by imposing a ban on Bol TV.
Pakistan has come under internal and international criticism for the imported government’s fascism against the media and journalists, she observed.
Ms. Mazari recalled that first they banned the ARY and now they blocked the transmission of Bol TV without any reason.
The imported government has no issue with the Bol TV and other channels except for coverage of Imran Khan and PTI public meetings.
The government is afraid of the PTI’s increasing popularity across the country.
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has condemned the undemocratic and cruel act of the imported government.
He said that the freedom of expression must not be banned, adding that Bol News is a very famous channel among the masses.
PEMRA bans Bol News and Bol Entertainment transmission
Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has announced to stop the broadcasting of Boll News and Bol Entertainment. However, the management of Bol TV has announced that they would continue to stand by the veracity and truth. It said, "Let the Bol TV speak", adding that the imported government has stopped the transmission of the Bol TV network. The management said that Bol has been punished for telecasting the public meetings of Imran Khan and the PTI.
