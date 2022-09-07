Reporter Irza Khan reveals about her near death experience

Advertisement
Articles
New reporter Irza Khan

  • Irza opens up about her death exprience.
  • She also talked about media’s crazy mind.
  • Peopel were happy to see her alive.
Recently, Irza Khan narrated an incident that nearly killed her. The incident took place when she was reporting during a rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In order to get a better view, she climbed a crane, from where she fell from a height of about 15-20 feet.

She talked about the horrible incident after years. She mentioned that she went unconscious when she fell off the crane and before she could understand anything she imagined that she lost her will to walk. However, it was not the case and she was absolutely fine.

She also talked about how intensive news reporters can be when reporting the news without even verifying it.

As she talked about the incident after nearly six years, many thought that she died that day. But the netizens, who knew she was fine, were happy to see her alive:

Next Story