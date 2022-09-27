Advertisement
Sarah Inam murder case: Journalist Ayaz Amir released from case

Sarah Inam murder case: Journalist Ayaz Amir released from case
ISLAMABAD: Court discharged senior journalist Ayaz Amir from the murder case of his daughter-in-law Sarah Inam who was allegedly killed by her husband Shahnawaz Amir.

Ayaz Amir was nominated in the murder case of Sarah along with his wife – who later got pre-arrest bail while Amir was arrested.

Sarah Inam was brutally killed by her husband at Islamabad Chak Shahzad’s area in a farmhouse while her husband was arrested on the spot.

In today’s hearing, Ayaz Amir was presented before the court after his one-day remand.

At the outset of the hearing, Police demanded an extension in the remand of Ayaz Amir however, his lawyer argued that his client has nothing to do with the murder and inquired about the evidence the police have against Ayaz.

He also said that Ayaz Amir informed the police about the murder the moment he found out about it.

The police had registered a case against the main accused and his parents on behalf of Sarah’s uncles Colonel (retd) Ikram and Zia-ur-Rahim and an additional clause of Section 109 (punishment for abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code was added at the request of deceased’s family.

