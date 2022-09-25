ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) continued its relief activities and distributed relief goods in the flood-hit areas of Punjab and Sindh.

Saudi Arabia’s KS Relief has been busy in providing relief assistance in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan to help the affected people cope with the devastation.

According to Saudi state media, around 2,130 food baskets, 37 tents, and 260 mosquito nets were distributed in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Mianwali districts in Punjab and Larkana in Sindh province, benefiting 14,910 individuals.

“These efforts come within the work of the Saudi relief land bridge, which was directed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to support the brotherly Pakistani people after the wave of torrential rains that swept a number of cities and the areas there,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia earlier this month had established an air-bridge to deliver relief goods to Pakistan as well as launched the Sahem portal to receive donations from the general public for the flood victims.

Advertisement

At least five planes carrying Saudi humanitarian aid have arrived in Pakistan so far as the nation reels from the flood devastation. The Kingdom also sent in August 100 trucks carrying more than 950 tons of food and other relief items to Pakistan.

Deadly floods, triggered by unusually high monsoon rains, have killed at least 1,606 people and affected 33 million in the country since mid-June. The deluges have destroyed around one million homes, washed away livestock, over 370 bridges, and standing crops on four million acres of land across the country.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches relief airlift to assist flood victims in Pakistan RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) has launched...