Shariah court asked petitioners to submit concerns on Transgender Act 2018

ISLAMABAD: Federal Shariah Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to submit their concerns in writing on the case ‘Transgender Act 2018’, BOL News reported.

According to the details, the Shariah Court approved the applications of various people, including senator Mushtaq, Farhatullah Babar, and Almas Bobi. The court directed all the parties to submit their concerns in writing.

Acting Chief Justice Sharia Court said, “The real issue is about rights. Whoever has the rights should get it. The main objective is to protect and safeguard the community. If one closes his eyes, he does not become blind. ”

Orea Maqbool Jan said before the court that the whole assembly approved the bill.

Farhat Ullah Babar claimed, “I was involved in the entire process when the bill was being written. I want to tell the court what the objections were to the bill and what was discussed. The two bills were merged into one bill.”

The lawyer for Senator Mushtaq said that a new bill was submitted to the Senate and that no one should be allowed to change their gender at will.

A lawyer from a private NGO said that things have been mixed up in the transgender law.

The transgender experts said that being transgender is actually a birth defect.

” The LGBTQ community and we trans people are different. The court should seek the assistance of a gender expert. “Transgender bubbly Malik” testified in court.

Orea Maqbool Jan said that a gender expert can only give his views by observation, but a doctor does not identify gender without providing a certificate.

During the hearing, it was requested to put a ban on debates on social media related to the issue.

The case was adjourned till the next hearing.