  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Sindh govt starts providing subsidised wheat flour: information minister
Sindh govt starts providing subsidised wheat flour: information minister

  • People can buy 65 rupees /kg flour.
  • This subsidised flour will be available at 700 centres.
  • Name of centres will be published in tomorrow’s newspapers.
KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said the Sindh government had started providing subsidised wheat flour to the people of the province through stalls.

“People can buy 65 rupees /kg flour. This subsidised flour will be available at 700 centres. Name of centres will be published in tomorrow’s newspapers,” Sharjeel Memon said in a tweet.

He said Rs65 a KG flour was available at 700 shops, stalls and mobile trucks in every district of Sindh. The government of Sindh was trying to provide maximum benefit to the people of the province at the time of inflation, he maintained. He said the flour would be available in 5kg and 10 kg bags.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has issued a quota of 56,000 tonne wheat to flour mills across the province. The flour mills involved in plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would not get the wheat quota.

The quota has been issued for until September 30. This will bring down wheat flour price in the open market.

On September 21, the Sindh government had set the price of flour in the province at Rs65 per kg, BOL News had reported.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon had made the statement during the press conference. He had stated that the retail price of a 10kg flour bag has been set at Rs650, while one kg flour would be available in the market for Rs65.

The price of flour ex-mill would be Rs64 per kg and Rs640 for 10kg, he had said.

It should be mentioned that flour prices are increasing across the country as a result of the recent floods, which destroyed the majority of wheat crops.

“We can not ask any farmer to produce wheat at gunpoint,” the Information minister of Sindh had said.

