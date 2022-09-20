City Traffic Police Lahore has expedited the crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Syed Muntazir Mehdi has also ordered to compile a record of smoke emitting vehicles.

Smog is very dangerous not only for adults but also for children and it also causes many traffic accidents.

Advertisement

LAHORE: City Traffic Police Lahore has expedited the crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles as the weather in the city has started to change due to which the fear of smog has increased.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Syed Muntazir Mehdi has also ordered to compile a record of smoke emitting vehicles, for the first time vehicles emitting smoke have been ordered to issue a challan of Rs 2,000.

On the other hand, if they are caught again, they have also ordered to impound the vehicles by confiscating the documents.

Muntazir Mehdi said that during this month, challan tickets were issued to 2,456 vehicles, commercial vehicles, rickshaws while during this year challan tickets were issued to 44,111 commercial vehicles.

CTO Lahore said that joint teams of traffic police, transport and environment department have also been formed, crackdown should be ensured by establishing special checkpoints.

Advertisement

He said that environmental pollution and smog awareness campaign is also launched in collaboration with bus owners unions, harmful smoke from vehicles will cause smog.

Muntazir Mehdi said that taking preventive measures can avoid the dangers of smog, taking action will reduce the effects of smog and environmental pollution.

CTO Lahore further said that due to environmental pollution and smog, people may face breathing problems, nose and throat diseases. He said climate free from environmental pollution and air pollution is the guarantee of a healthy society.

Air pollution is the substances or particles present in the air that become part of the atmosphere due to human activities.

Also Read Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow, will meet CM Punjab Imran Khan is to visit Lahore tomorrow He will address the All...

Advertisement

Air pollution is caused by the excess of gases, toxic gases, radiation rays, chemical substances, solid particles, liquid droplets, dust and fumes etc. and it causes damage to both human health and the environment.

Smog is very dangerous not only for adults but also for children and it also causes many traffic accidents.

Medical experts said that parents must protect children from smog if they want to protect them from cough and chest infections.