Two soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

PESHAWAR: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire at a military check post in Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the terrorists opened fire at a check post and received an effective and timely retaliatory action by Pakistan Army personnel.

One terrorist was killed while weapons and ammunition were recovered from his possession. The terrorists was involved in attacks on armed forces and innocent civilians.

The military press wing said Naik Rashid and Sepoy Rasool Badshah were martyred in the exchange of fire. It said a clearance operation was launched to over the presence of terrorists in the area.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for foiling the terrorist attack on a security check post. He said the whole nation salutes the martyrs for sacrificing their lives to safeguard their motherland.

“The sacrifices of the martyrs are meant for Pakistan’s security, defence, and sovereignty. The whole nations stand side by side their armed forces till the elimination of terrorism,” he remarked.

He said the whole nation as well as the Pakistan armed forces were united against terrorism and would defeat those who attacked Pakistan besides thwarting their nefarious designs.

The prime minister also prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the martyrs with high ranks in paradise and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with gratitude.

A day earlier, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in the General Area Esham of the North Waziristan.

The ISPR said that the IED exploded on Saturday, in which Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal (42), a resident of Attock, and Naik Hussain Ahmed (38), a resident of Okara, embraced martyrdom. It added that clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.

