Dry weather to prevail in mid-Oct in Karachi

KARACHI: Meteorological department on Saturday issued a report that dry weather to prevail in the city today as the temperature will reach up to 38 degrees Celcius, BOL News reported.

The Meteorological Department says that the minimum temperature is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 38 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said that the sea breezes are suspended in the city, while at the moment the wind is blowing from the northwest direction at a speed of 12 km per hour.

The meteorological department further says that the forecast will remain clear today, but there is no chance of rain.

