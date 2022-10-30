Advertisement
Female reporter of private TV channel dies during PTI long march

Articles
Female reporter of private TV channel, Sadaf Naeem dies during PTI long march. Image: File

A female reporter of a private TV channel died during the PTI-long march in Sadhoki, Gujranwala on Sunday evening.

As per Bol News, she was covering the long march when she was coming down from the container of Imran Khan, fell down  and crashed under the wheels of the container. The reporter died on the spot.

As soon as the tragic incident happened, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced the end of the long march journey on the day. The long march would again start tomorrow (Monday).

Imran Khan condoled with the family of the victim female journalist and announced that the long march was immediately stopped for today.

Sadaf Naeem (35) was the reporter for Channel 5 TV and she was a beat reporter for the Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief over the tragic incident and lauded her services for journalism.

In his tweet, the prime minister said that he was deeply saddened by the death of reporter Sadaf Naeem after falling from a long march container. There is little to be regretted for the sad incident. Heartfelt condolences to the family.

Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking reporter. We pray for patience for the family of the deceased.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced Rs five million financial aid for the family of the late female reporter Sadaf Naeem.

The prime minister instructed the relevant authorities to immediately complete the procedure and hand over the check to the family.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that Sadaf was the Beat Reporter of Channel 5 for the PTI.  He has seen her work very hard and dedicated. Yesterday she also interviewed Khan Sahib on the container. His death in an accident during the march was deeply regretted. Imran Khan has ended today’s march due to his death in an accident.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PTI and other political party leaders also expressed their deep sorrow over the death of the female reporter.

The chief minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 2.5 million for the family of a senior journalist. He said that the Punjab government would take full care of the family of the late Sadaf.

Later, on the instruction of Imran Khan the Punjab CM increased the financial assistance from Rs 2.5 million to Rs 5 million.

