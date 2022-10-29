Advertisement
ACE Punjab arrests Dost Muhammad Mazari in Lahore

ACE Punjab arrests Dost Muhammad Mazari in Lahore

Articles
ACE Punjab arrests Dost Muhammad Mazari in Lahore
  • ACE Punjab arrested Dost Muhammad Mazari in a land grabbing case
  • Mazari was arrested while visiting his grandfather at a hospital
  • Mazari was removed as Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly in Lahore
LAHORE: Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari from a private hospital, BOL News reported.

According to reports, Dost Mazari’s cousin Shabab confirmed that the former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly was taken into custody from a hospital after he had gone to inquire about the health of his grandfather and veteran politician Balkh Sher Mazari.

Anti-corruption officials said Dost Muhammad Mazari has been arrested in a case related to land grabbing in district Rojhan. Mazari was arrested after he failed to appear despite being summoned twice by the authority.

Mazari was instructed to appear in the office of ACE Punjab on October 11 but did not appear after which a case was registered against him.  All revenue staff including the tehsildar of Rojhan Tehsil were present in the office of ACE Punjab along with the land record.

It must be remembered that Mazari was removed as Punjab Assembly deputy speaker through a no-confidence motion by PTI and allies back in July. He had ruled in favour of PML-N’ leader Hamza Shehbaz in the chief minister election and defected from the party.

The motion of no-confidence was submitted by the Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Basharat. The motion of no-confidence was passed by majority after which he was moved from his post.

Also Read

 

 

