Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Govt gears up to stop PTI’s long march to Islamabad
Govt gears up to stop PTI’s long march to Islamabad

Govt gears up to stop PTI’s long march to Islamabad

Articles
Advertisement
Govt gears up to stop PTI’s long march to Islamabad

The PTI has made final preparations for the long march to Islamabad.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to stop the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march from entering Islamabad, BOL News reported.

The decision came after reports the party is making final preparations for the decisive long march to the federal capital. PTI chairman Imran Khan has also said he will give the final call soon and people should support him.

In this regard, an in-camera session was held chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to finalize the strategy to stop the upcoming long march. According to reports, officials of the security agencies briefed the interior minister regarding the expected PTI long march. The meeting was informed that 15,000 to 20,000 marchers are likely to attend the long march

The government has decided to deploy additional contingents of Sindh police, Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) comprising 30,000 personnel to assist the Islamabad police in maintaining law and order during the long march.

The interior minister said the marchers will not be allowed to enter Islamabad at any cost. Sources revealed it was been decided to hand over the security of the sensitive installations, government buildings and Diplomatic Enclave in the Red Zone to the Pakistan Army.

Advertisement

Sources further revealed that it was decided to deploy the Pakistan Army under Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan if the situation worsens. Islamabad authorities will also impose a ban on carrying firearms across the federal capital.

Federal employees will also face action for attending the march or supporting the marchers. Any individual or organization providing logistical or financial support will also face stringent action.

It was also decided to issue instructions regarding freedom of movement of citizens of Islamabad and keeping hospitals and schools functional during the long march.

The meeting was attended by Interior Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, Commandant FC Salahuddin Mehsud, IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir, and Commander Rangers Islamabad.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Usman Yunus, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatta, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon, and representatives of security agencies also participated in the meeting.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

PTI Jalsa Taxila: Get ready for my call, says Imran Khan
PTI Jalsa Taxila: Get ready for my call, says Imran Khan

TAXILA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said he was...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Imran tells UK HC illegal transfer of capital to developed countries must be stopped
Imran tells UK HC illegal transfer of capital to developed countries must be stopped
Flour price reduced in Sindh after two months
Flour price reduced in Sindh after two months
LHC disposes of two pleas regarding Imran Khan's disqualification
LHC disposes of two pleas regarding Imran Khan's disqualification
Bilawal discusses bilateral relations with new Chinese FM
Bilawal discusses bilateral relations with new Chinese FM
New gas reserves discovered in Ghotki
New gas reserves discovered in Ghotki
UNICEF urges countries to prioritize needs of flood-affected children
UNICEF urges countries to prioritize needs of flood-affected children
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story