Govt gears up to stop PTI’s long march to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to stop the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march from entering Islamabad, BOL News reported.

The decision came after reports the party is making final preparations for the decisive long march to the federal capital. PTI chairman Imran Khan has also said he will give the final call soon and people should support him.

In this regard, an in-camera session was held chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to finalize the strategy to stop the upcoming long march. According to reports, officials of the security agencies briefed the interior minister regarding the expected PTI long march. The meeting was informed that 15,000 to 20,000 marchers are likely to attend the long march

The government has decided to deploy additional contingents of Sindh police, Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) comprising 30,000 personnel to assist the Islamabad police in maintaining law and order during the long march.

The interior minister said the marchers will not be allowed to enter Islamabad at any cost. Sources revealed it was been decided to hand over the security of the sensitive installations, government buildings and Diplomatic Enclave in the Red Zone to the Pakistan Army.

Sources further revealed that it was decided to deploy the Pakistan Army under Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan if the situation worsens. Islamabad authorities will also impose a ban on carrying firearms across the federal capital.

Federal employees will also face action for attending the march or supporting the marchers. Any individual or organization providing logistical or financial support will also face stringent action.

It was also decided to issue instructions regarding freedom of movement of citizens of Islamabad and keeping hospitals and schools functional during the long march.

The meeting was attended by Interior Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, Commandant FC Salahuddin Mehsud, IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir, and Commander Rangers Islamabad.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Usman Yunus, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatta, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon, and representatives of security agencies also participated in the meeting.

